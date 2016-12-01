You can't rush love — and you can't fake it either. This month, the expressive sun and serious Saturn ride together through Sagittarius — the zodiac's most candid sign. The time has come to bare your soul and tell the ones you adore how you truly feel. But don't just down a shot of truth serum and unleash all. With Saturn in the picture, a clear plan is crucial. Forget about asking questions like, "Are you into me?" or "Where do you see the two of us heading together?" Instead, take time to clarify your ideal vision of love, whether it looks like a white-picket-fence fantasy or a friends-with-benefits situation. Once you have a solid picture in your head, set up time for a heart-to-heart. Introduce the idea with confidence, like, "Hey, I'd love to go away for a long holiday weekend together. Would you be into that?" In other words, stargazers, take the lead in love — with a little bit of swagger and a dose of common sense.