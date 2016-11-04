November could feel like one long, sultry playdate for you, Aries. With the Scorpio sun heating up your passionate and seductive eighth house, you're in total minx mode. Use those powers selectively, because anyone you attract will want to stick around. Staying indoors will be anything but boring until the 21st. In addition to lingering in bed, you could dive in to a creative project with bae, combining your talents in truly inspiring ways. Is it time to talk #LoveGoals? Whether you're hashing out an exclusivity clause or shopping for rings, you're feeling the call to make things more official — especially once Venus enters your traditional 10th house from the 11th on.



Just don't become a total hermit. On the 8th, red-hot Mars powers into your social 11th house, and you'll enjoy group hangs with your sweetie. Friends could play Cupid for you, too (even accidentally), so slip out of hibernation mode and go enjoy some autumn nightlife. Someone truly special could be coming along at any moment. When the sun enters Sagittarius and your travel house for a month on the 21st, your vacation vibes should be romance-focused. Live it up at a singles' paradise or drive to a fun, cosmopolitan hotspot for a long weekend lovefest with your S.O.

