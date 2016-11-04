Your Beauty Forecast, November 2016

Your month is basically going to be one long game of cat and mouse. (You can’t help it. You’re putting out vibes.) Since all eyes will be on you, make sure yours are up to snuff. Create this hazy, tonal look by first defining and filling in your brows with a pencil. Next, use a shadow brush to sweep a shimmery white cream shadow beneath your browbones, at the inside corner of each eye, and along your lower lashline. Then apply an indigo cream shadow over the outer half of your lid and crease, as well as along the outer half of your lower lashline. Use the built-in shadow brush to layer on more color if you want extra intensity. Switch to a gold cream shadow. Starting at the inner corner of each eye, blend the product over your lid, crease, and lower lashline until it meets the indigo shadow. Buff and blend out the two shades until you’re left with a soft, feathery finish. Trace your upper and lower lashlines with black liner and swipe some mascara on your lashes for good measure. This look works best if the rest of your makeup is subdued. Add a touch of peachy lip balm, and you’re ready to win the game once and for all.



