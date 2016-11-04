Your Beauty Forecast, November 2016

Passion, intrigue, and desire — oh my! November is Scorpio season, a month that could make even the most hardcore anti-romantic feel like a minx. With the sun simmering in this scintillating sign until the 21st, you'll have plenty of opportunities to practice the art of seduction. Just keep it private. The magic happens behind closed doors during this solar cycle. If you're in a relationship, keep a firm privacy policy in place, too. Reporting every romantic rift to friends could chip away at the trust you share with bae. Initiate direct discussions with your main squeeze instead. The state of your union could even be the subject of soul-stirring pillow talk.
Not feeling the power of your purr? Slip into a sensual movement class like dance, yoga, or even burlesque. (Regular boogie-down breaks in the living room can help activate your mojo, too.) Refresh your lingerie drawer, zhush your hair, and take a disco nap. Everything — and everyone — comes alive after dark when Scorpio's ruling the skies!
November’s sultry starmap will have you feeling and looking your fiercest. Embrace those Scorpio-season vibes with beauty looks that are equally seductive.
Hazy Days
Your month is basically going to be one long game of cat and mouse. (You can’t help it. You’re putting out vibes.) Since all eyes will be on you, make sure yours are up to snuff. Create this hazy, tonal look by first defining and filling in your brows with a pencil. Next, use a shadow brush to sweep a shimmery white cream shadow beneath your browbones, at the inside corner of each eye, and along your lower lashline. Then apply an indigo cream shadow over the outer half of your lid and crease, as well as along the outer half of your lower lashline. Use the built-in shadow brush to layer on more color if you want extra intensity. Switch to a gold cream shadow. Starting at the inner corner of each eye, blend the product over your lid, crease, and lower lashline until it meets the indigo shadow. Buff and blend out the two shades until you’re left with a soft, feathery finish. Trace your upper and lower lashlines with black liner and swipe some mascara on your lashes for good measure. This look works best if the rest of your makeup is subdued. Add a touch of peachy lip balm, and you’re ready to win the game once and for all.
Purple Reign
Expect your feelings to run a little hot and cold this month. Go ahead and bring that same philosophy into your beauty department by mixing and matching warm and cool tones, like the above beige eye and red-violet lip. To get the look, start by prepping your skin with a mattifying primer. After applying your foundation, softly contour beneath your cheekbones with a shade of foundation that’s two shades darker than your norm. Then sweep a shimmery, light beige cream shadow over your entire lid and apply a few generous coats of mascara. A red-violet lip with a satin finish makes this look the perfect balance of hot and cool (see what we did there?).
Couture Cat-Eyes
A cat-eye and a smoky eye walk into a bar. Okay, not really, but when you combine the two beauty staples together, you get a sultry eye look you’ll want to wear everywhere (even said bar). Grab an angled kajal liner and watch the video above for a full how-to.
Color Contrast
You know the saying — opposites attract. No, we’re not talking about last week’s date, but rather an old-school lesson in color theory. Case in point: green and violet, two complementary colors that look gorgeous blended and swiped all over your face. Try them out like this: Once you’ve applied your favorite foundation and groomed your brows, use the built-in brush to blend a green cream shadow over your entire lid, keeping the edges soft. Add a coat (or five) of mascara, then sweep on that mauve lip shade. Color theory has never looked so good.
Video Directed by Liam Le Guillou; Photographed by Nick Eucker; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Hair by Peter Matteliano at Kate Ryan; Makeup by Ashleigh Ciucci; Nails by Holly Falcone at Kate Ryan; Set Design by Hans Maharawal; Modeled by Kariana Trizotti for One Model Management, Leaf for Elite Model Management, and Neta for Elite Model Management.
