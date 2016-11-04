Come here — now go away. With the Scorpio sun percolating in your curiously mercurial third house until the 21st, your feelings could run towards the fickle. Half of you is fantasizing about white-picket fences, while the other half just wants to strut your stuff and twirl for admirers. You can have the best of both worlds, Virgo. Balance your schedule accordingly: A home-cooked dinner date one night, followed by a dress-up date the next. If you're looking for real love, you could find it through a dating app this month. A mutual friend could also play Cupid, so keep the invite list open on your group hangs. The mystery guest who joins could crush on you — and vice versa.



The full moon on the 14th could usher in a cutie from a different culture. Or, you could reconnect with someone you snogged at a summer festival and see if there's more to it. Coupled Virgos should schedule a vacation near this full moon. Even one night out on the town can bring epic levels of romance. When the sun heads into Sagittarius and your family friendly fourth house from the 21st on, you may be inspired to bring your sweetie home for the holidays or to start the search for a love nest to share.

