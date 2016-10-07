You, basic? Never! If you've been toning it down to attract love, please stop. October is the month to let your inner weirdo and wild child take the wheel. Expressing yourself authentically is the way to draw that compatible someone into your world. Keep it real if you're in a relationship, too. While this might cause temporary waves, it can also help your connection evolve and grow to the next level. Cupid is utterly in your corner on the 16th, when the full moon drops into your fifth house of passion, fertility, and true love. Be bold and cop to your crush — you could discover the feeling's been mutual all along. And if you're more advanced in the game, this could be the moment where you get exclusive, engaged, or even pregnant.



On the 18th, radiant, romantic Venus makes her annual visit to Sagittarius until November 11, making you a hot commodity. If you haven't given away your final rose yet, you might just want to set it in a vase for a few weeks and enjoy the single life. Already attached? Break out of routines and explore new activities together. Shared adventures make the heart grow fonder.

