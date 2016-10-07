A big splash of color has the potential to look more costumey than couture. But if bright color is what makes you feel like you, we have the perfect statement-making eye look. The trick to pulling it off is to keep the shape clean and the rest of your makeup light and airy. After applying your foundation, concealer, and whatnot, fill in and groom your brows. Using a spoolie brush and some brow gel, brush them up and out. Next, grab your favorite flat shadow brush and run it under a faucet. Shake it off so it’s not dripping wet, then dip the damp brush in a pastel, powder-blue shadow. Starting at the inner corner of your eye (just next to the tear duct), draw a thin line of shadow along your crease, following the curve until it meets the outer corner of your eye. Using the tapered edge of the brush, draw a straight line to connect the shape back to your upper lashline. Fill in the shape you just created with the flat side of the shadow brush and swipe on two coats of mascara. If you haven’t done so already, try a sweep of rosy blush and a layer of pearlescent caramel-colored lipstick to finish the look.

