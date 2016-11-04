In November, you need someone who looks as good on paper as they do in their online pics. Cruise the suit-and-tie crowd for promising prospects. A fellow go-getter could fall for you while the sun powers through Scorpio and your ambitious 10th house until the 21st. You could even meet your match at an after-work function — or even in the office. (Be selective and discreet in such cases.) Aim high, Aquarius. Just make sure the object of your affections isn't married to the job. You need them available for other things besides world domination, after all. If you're in a relationship, you could team up with bae on a business venture or find new ways to support each other's career growth. Hello, power couple!



Your seduction game is insanely strong after the 8th, when Mars moves into Aquarius for six weeks. With all this lusty energy in the air you might not even want to be tied down. Give yourself a longer leash regardless. With Venus in your house of healing and transitions from the 11th on, you may have to deliver an ultimatum to a love interest who isn't stepping up. Set your boundaries, and if you need to start fresh, the new moon on the 29th could bring a healthy, grounded prospect your way.

