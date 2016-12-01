How lucky are you, Aquarius? This month you'll host cosmic lovebirds Venus and Mars in your sign — a surefire way to kick your romantic life back into the highest possible gear. They’ll be pair-bonding from December 7th through the 19th, making you both fearless and fierce in the game of love. Better still, lucky Jupiter sends both planets a wink on the 1st and on the 25th, bookending the month in golden opportunities. Jupiter loves when you stretch outside of your comfort zone, so open your mind to a totally different type. Or, mix up your date night game with more adventurous experiences.



The full moon on the 13th could bring one of 2016's romantic highs. Coupled Aquarians could experience some toe-curling surprises, like a gorgeous piece of jewelry or a proposal! This is a fertile full moon, so if babies are on your brain, you could have a special announcement to make soon. Ready to exit a bad romance? The Capricorn sun hastens your departure after the 21st. Out with the old, in with the new — just in time for 2017.

