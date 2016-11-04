November's golden rule: Sharing is caring. With the Scorpio sun in your house of practical magic, you require a mate who can fund their half of the tab — and with a generous spirit to boot. Coupled Libras will have to talk turkey about monthly expenses, like who pays the cable bill and how often bae can realistically treat for a date (and vice versa). Getting it out on the table will be a relief, and could even spawn conversations about how to better support each other's career goals.



Single Libras could meet their match at a work function or through a co-worker's introduction. But love will basically be everywhere you turn after the 8th, when lusty Mars powers into your passionate fifth house for six weeks. A dashing suitor could literally sweep you off your stilettos, or you could be the one making a strong proposal — even getting on bended knee. The full moon on the 14th also sounds the call for perma-bonding. This will be a make-it-or-break it moment. Deliver an ultimatum so you can move ahead or just move on. Your flirty side returns on the 21st. Get out and mingle, or fill your shared calendar with seasonal outings and fun dress-up dates.

