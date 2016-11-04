It's all on your terms this month, Scorpio, because hey — it's your birthday season. Let yourself be spoiled, and give your suitors clear directions on how to make you happy. (This helps, we promise.) But, just because you can make all the rules doesn't mean you should. Be honest about your desires, then check in with your love interest to find out theirs. With the full moon on the 14th in your partnership zone, fair play will be appreciated and rewarded. These moonbeams could illuminate someone who wants to go the distance with you. Coupled Scorpios: Do we hear bells? Or perhaps the sound of a key being copied? With motivator Mars powering through your domestic zone from the 8th on, you could soon be sharing a roof with the one you love.



Venus gives you the gift of gab from the 11th on, and you'll become quite the flirt. Bring this playful energy to your romances. Send cute and sultry texts, plan surprise weekend outings, and use your sense of humor to get your sweetie to open up more. Of course, it also helps if you share from the heart, too. If you're single, let your girls or family fix you up this month. They might just know you better than you know yourself.

