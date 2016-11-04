November's starmap is partnership-positive for Taurus. With the sun simmering in your relationship house all month, the only shades of grey you'll stand for are the kind preferred by romance novel heroines. The mysterious types will draw you in while Venus hangs out in your chamber of secrets until the 11th. But if they don't open up after a bit, you're likely to get bored, as Venus heads into Capricorn and your ninth house of travel and adventure for the rest of the month. Wanderlust will hit you hard, making this an ideal time to sneak off to a warmer climate with your single friends and see whom you meet while partying on the beach. If you're attached, you might even cut short (or skip) your family Thanksgiving in lieu of a couples' getaway.



On the 14th, the annual full moon in Taurus brings a moment of truth. Are you feeling fulfilled in love? Do you have enough space to just do you within a relationship? Take time to assess, and remember that it's better to be single than chasing after a certain, impossible-to-catch character. Regardless of the answer, be fearless and real about your needs. The intense and erotic full moon on the 29th could spark a meant-to-last connection or revive a flat-lining bond.

