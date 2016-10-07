Do you crave mystery or honesty, Aries? Well, in October, you’ll want both. Venus winds through secretive Scorpio until the 18th — followed by the sun from the 22nd on — and you’ll be bored by anyone who is too much of an open book. You’ll even find yourself enjoying a little cat-and-mouse game. But real talk, Aries: Is there more to this attraction than seductive pursuit? Eventually, you’re going to have to deal with the living, breathing human being behind the mystique. Look for qualities like depth, character, and trustworthiness, too.
Challenge yourself to be vulnerable and authentic this month — especially near the powerful full moon in Aries (a supermoon!) on the 16th, as that’s the real test of compatibility. If you need to break free from a stifling relationship, it’s this moon that’ll trigger the jailbreak. Venus shifts into worldly Sagittarius on the 18th, a stellar time to travel with bae or date cross-culturally. That being said, absence makes the heart grow fonder. To keep love burning, create a healthy balance between me time and we time. Warning: In the last week of October, your feelings could get, er, complex. Don’t get caught up with someone who is emotionally unavailable or already taken.
Challenge yourself to be vulnerable and authentic this month — especially near the powerful full moon in Aries (a supermoon!) on the 16th, as that’s the real test of compatibility. If you need to break free from a stifling relationship, it’s this moon that’ll trigger the jailbreak. Venus shifts into worldly Sagittarius on the 18th, a stellar time to travel with bae or date cross-culturally. That being said, absence makes the heart grow fonder. To keep love burning, create a healthy balance between me time and we time. Warning: In the last week of October, your feelings could get, er, complex. Don’t get caught up with someone who is emotionally unavailable or already taken.
To get the details on this look and more, click here.
All products by Revlon®, prices vary by retailer. PhotoReady Insta-Fix™ Makeup, $9.99; PhotoReady Insta-Fix™ Highlighting Stick in Pink Light, $13.99; Brow Fantasy™, $8.99; Ultra Volume™ Mascara, $8.99; Highlighting Palette in Rose Glow, $11.99; Ultra HD Matte Lipcolor™ in HD Kisses, $8.99; Ultra HD Matte Lipcolor™ in HD Addiction, $8.99; ColorStay Gel Envy™ Nail Enamel in Checkmate, $7.99; ColorStay Gel Envy™ Diamond Top Coat, $7.99.
Photographed by Nick Eucker; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Hair by Peter Matteliano at Kate Ryan; Makeup by Ashleigh Ciucci; Nails by Holly Falcone at Kate Ryan; Set Design by Hans Maharawal; Modeled by Kate Hutchinson Driscoll for IMG Models. Model wearing Cushnie et Ochs dress and Oscar de la Renta earrings.
All products by Revlon®, prices vary by retailer. PhotoReady Insta-Fix™ Makeup, $9.99; PhotoReady Insta-Fix™ Highlighting Stick in Pink Light, $13.99; Brow Fantasy™, $8.99; Ultra Volume™ Mascara, $8.99; Highlighting Palette in Rose Glow, $11.99; Ultra HD Matte Lipcolor™ in HD Kisses, $8.99; Ultra HD Matte Lipcolor™ in HD Addiction, $8.99; ColorStay Gel Envy™ Nail Enamel in Checkmate, $7.99; ColorStay Gel Envy™ Diamond Top Coat, $7.99.
Photographed by Nick Eucker; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Hair by Peter Matteliano at Kate Ryan; Makeup by Ashleigh Ciucci; Nails by Holly Falcone at Kate Ryan; Set Design by Hans Maharawal; Modeled by Kate Hutchinson Driscoll for IMG Models. Model wearing Cushnie et Ochs dress and Oscar de la Renta earrings.
Advertisement