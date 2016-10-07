Do you crave mystery or honesty, Aries? Well, in October, you’ll want both. Venus winds through secretive Scorpio until the 18th — followed by the sun from the 22nd on — and you’ll be bored by anyone who is too much of an open book. You’ll even find yourself enjoying a little cat-and-mouse game. But real talk, Aries: Is there more to this attraction than seductive pursuit? Eventually, you’re going to have to deal with the living, breathing human being behind the mystique. Look for qualities like depth, character, and trustworthiness, too.



Challenge yourself to be vulnerable and authentic this month — especially near the powerful full moon in Aries (a supermoon!) on the 16th, as that’s the real test of compatibility. If you need to break free from a stifling relationship, it’s this moon that’ll trigger the jailbreak. Venus shifts into worldly Sagittarius on the 18th, a stellar time to travel with bae or date cross-culturally. That being said, absence makes the heart grow fonder. To keep love burning, create a healthy balance between me time and we time. Warning: In the last week of October, your feelings could get, er, complex. Don’t get caught up with someone who is emotionally unavailable or already taken.

