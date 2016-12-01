Slow and steady wins the romantic race this December, Pisces. You might have to fight your basic instincts — the ones that make you want to fall head over heels the minute your heart starts fluttering — but rushing into relationships could leave you stuck with the wrong one. Or worse, you could wind up pushing a good person away by applying too much pressure. Good thing your sign has a knack for dancing. Take a couple steps forward, then glide back. With that strategy, you'll have them eating out of the palm of your hand. If you're happily coupled, talks could turn to your shared goals this month. Set a few relationship resolutions together before the 21st.



The best news of the month comes on the 19th. Passionate Mars cruises into Pisces for the first time in two years, activating your love jones in a huge way. You'll be utterly magnetic during this period, but you might prefer to ring in 2017 as a single lady. If you're in a relationship, give yourself a longer leash. Flirting isn't cheating after all, and letting yourself enjoy some witty banter here and there can give you some #fire to bring back home to bae.

