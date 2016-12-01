Get that playlist of slow jams going. December's sensual star map will put you in a down tempo groove — just how a sultry Scorpio likes it. With Mars and Venus making magic in your domestic sector, you could be entertaining a special guest star at Chez Scorpio. Hibernating with bae would not be a bad thing at all. There could even be a key exchange between the 7th and the 19th. Already sharing a love shack? Practical matters must be dealt with this month, as the sun and stoic Saturn align in your second house of finances. Who pays for the cable bill? And which one of you empties the dishwasher a little too often? Get everything spelled out in black and white. Those little things do count.



Mars rushes into your true love zone on the 19th, which could bring an end-of-year romantic renaissance. Kill the Netflix and chill vibes and go deck the halls in your glamorous best. Dress-up dates or fancy parties are your ticket to exhilarating romantic highs. Careful who you flirt with after the 19th, though, because Mercury will be retrograde in your communication sector. Assume nothing and ask the obvious questions, like, "Are you single?"

