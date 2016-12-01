Update your privacy policy, Cancers. The magic happens behind closed doors this December, as mojo-boosting Mars slinks through your seductive eighth house. Throw some wood on the fire and cuddle up to the one you adore. Pillow talk could even turn to plans about your shared future — especially while Venus sidles up to Mars from the 7th through the 19th. Your healthy living sector is getting beamed from both the sun and solid Saturn this month, so don't slack on your fitness goals. You could meet your match in a fitness class or while waiting for your post-workout green smoothie.
On the 21st, the sun grooves into Capricorn and your committed relationship house for a month. Casual dating situations could become serious fast! The question is — with whom? An old flame could reignite after Mercury turns retrograde on the 19th. Already attached? The holidays could bring you closer than ever, and make for the perfect time to introduce a new bae to your inner circle. One hitch: Mercury's backspin can ignite lovers' quarrels, so make sure everything is out on the table to avoid misunderstandings.
