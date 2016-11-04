Earth to Capricorn! With go-getter Mars rounding out a tour through Capricorn until the 8th, you'll be too consumed with projects to think about love. But that won't stop people from chasing you. Hosting the passion planet makes you ultra-sexy, so stop between assignments to soak it up and even flirt a little. Thankfully, romantic Venus stops over in your sign for five weeks on the 11th, waking you up to all the attention and attraction that's focused your way. Return the right swipes and sexy texts. And enjoy the "sampler platter" of options, too. Casually dating different types of people will reveal untapped parts of your own personality.



Of course, it won't be long until you meet someone who lights your fire. On the 14th, the full moon in Taurus ignites your fifth house of passion and true love. A couple weeks later, on the 29th, the new moon in Cancer lands in your committed relationship house, and you're back to playing for keeps. If you're already attached, these moonbeams are still a blessing — and bound to make a great connection official. The mid-month full moon could even bring an engagement ring or, if you're ready to rock the cradle, a pregnancy.

