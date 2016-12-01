Love knows no bounds for Aries this December. With the sun cruising through Sagittarius and your worldly ninth house until the 21st, it's anyone's guess who will win your final rose of 2016. Cross-cultural connections may bring a divine spark. Or, if you're traveling, make sure to pack an impromptu date night outfit. Coupled Rams shouldn't wait until the holidays to slip off together. The full moon on the 13th could make for the perfect romantic road trip or overnight getaway.
Lucky Jupiter is flying through your seventh house of relationships all month, which will open your mind and heart to fresh possibilities. Better still, cosmic lovebirds Mars and Venus will nuzzle up to Jupiter throughout December, spurring you to take a chance on romance. You could find love in the friend zone or through a group activity. On the 25th, it's sensual Venus who's in sync with Jupiter. You could find yourself under the mistletoe snogging a cutie who is unlike anyone you've ever locked lips with before. If you're in a relationship, this day could bring exhilarating talks about your shared future. Dream outside the lines of convention — a shared adventure will make you swoon.
All products by Revlon®, prices vary by retailer. PhotoReady™ Color Correcting Primer, $13.99; PhotoReady Insta-Fix Makeup™, $14.49; ColorStay™ Brow Pencil, $6.97; ColorStay™ Crème Eye Shadow in Chocolate, $7.99; Ultimate All-In-One Mascara™, $8.99; Insta-Blush in Candy Kiss, $12.99; Super Lustrous Lipstick™ in Chocolicious, $8.49; ColorStay Gel Envy™ Nail Enamel in 2 Of A Kind, $7.99; ColorStay Gel Envy™ Diamond Top Coat, $7.99.
Photographed by Nick Eucker; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Hair by Peter Matteliano at Kate Ryan; Makeup by Ashleigh Ciucci; Nails by Holly Falcone at Kate Ryan; Set Design by Hans Maharawal; Modeled by Senait for IMG Models. Model wearing Maje dress and Marra earrings.
