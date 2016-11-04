Your feelings run hot and cold in early November, so don't make any sudden moves. With the sun in Scorpio and your 12th house of fantasy until the 21st, you may find it hard to tell a player from a prince or princess. But ardent Venus is powering through Sagittarius until the 11th, making you eager for action — and radiantly attractive, too. You could be a little confused and reluctant to narrow down the players on your field. But then again, why should you? With lusty Mars in your curious, playful third house from the 8th on, just be honest about your desire to date around. Your right-swipes could turn up a delicious sampler platter of options, and each one will teach you something interesting about yourself.



In a relationship? Variety is key to keeping things spicy — but so is a little space. There’s no need to feel guilty if you need extra alone time this month, or at least some quiet time. Don't be shy about asking bae for more support, too. Your birthday season begins on the 21st, when the sun zips into Sagittarius and makes you a restless romantic. Fill the shared calendar with adventurous dates, or keep enjoying your #SingleAndLovingIt status. It certainly doesn't mean that you'll be alone!

