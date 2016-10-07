Come here! Now… go away. With the sun in your intimate, erotic eighth house until the 22nd, you can't get close enough to the one you adore...at times. But on the other end of the spectrum is #VenusGoneWild. Until the 18th, the planet of amour whoops it up in your liberated ninth house, making the grass look greener on the single side of the fence. Try not to make any binding decisions in the first half of October. You'll just be too conflicted. Even trying to have “the talk” is a bad idea. Work through your feelings with level-headed friends who can help you discuss your inner turmoil from every angle.



Remember, Pisces: Relationships evolve with each passing day. See what happens when you bring more adventure into the mix. Traveling — especially after the sun goes into Scorpio on the 22nd — can bring the reboot a flatlining connection desperately needs. It can also reveal the truth, freeing you to end things with a clear heart. On the 29th, a power merger of sexy Venus and playing-for-keeps Saturn illuminates the right #LoveGoals for you to focus on. Attached? You could make a big decision about your shared future — one that helps you both build a stronger, more stable life together.

