December's fantasy-fueled star map could make the month feel like a fairytale come true. With the sun floating through your dreamy 12th house, you'll proudly sport rose-colored glasses. Try to keep a wing-woman nearby to confirm your instincts — or to talk some sense back into you. You could be swept away this month, perhaps by someone older than your usual type. With ardent Venus in Capricorn until the 7th, you'll be utterly magnetic the first week of December (and probably not too keen on settling down). But after that, you won't mind getting back into the couple bubble. If you're nursing a heartbreak, be ultra-kind to yourself. That's how you'll heal the fastest.



Everything refreshes on the 21st, when the sun zips into your sign, getting Capricorn season underway. Shake off any mistakes you made earlier in the month. They were learning experiences, Cap! With Mercury retrograde in your sign from the 19th on, you'll need to be a little more cautious about who you let into your life. But with proper pacing, your heart will be back in orbit again before the year is through. Attached? Devoting more time to your personal interests will keep your romantic life in balance. Absence does in fact makes the heart grow fonder.

