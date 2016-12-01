Oh, the feels! December's emo star map cranks your heart wide open. And frankly, you wouldn't have it any other way. Give the "nice guy" type a chance to woo you this month. You'll be amazed by how not boring this person actually is. Coupled up? There's a family-friendly vibe in the air which could inspire you to bring your special someone home for the holidays — or skip out on your own annual celebration to meet your S.O.'s fam.



Love gets a lot more glamorous on the 19th, when passionate Mars moves into poetic Pisces and sets your relationship house ablaze for the rest of 2016. You've always been the type who knows what — and who — you want. And courageous Mars will fuel you to be utterly fearless about making romantic requests. Proposals? Pregnancies? Be honest about your wishes. With the sun blazing into your true love zone for a month on the 21st, getting a “yes” will almost be too easy. Dial back any diva-like behaviors in December's final third. With Mercury in retrograde from the 19th on, you want to communicate in the most loving, respectful way possible — especially if you're playing the long game in love.

