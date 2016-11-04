Think you have a type, Pisces? November's planets beg to differ. With the Scorpio sun steaming things up in your worldly ninth house, amour could arrive with a sexy accent, or from a background different than your own. As one of the zodiac's mutable signs, you are quite adaptable and open to surprises like these. If you're in a relationship, forget about waiting for Thanksgiving to use those vacation days. A couples' getaway would be divine before the 21st — or even a long weekend or road trip during the full moon on the 14th.



Mars slips into your 12th house of fantasy from the 8th on, bringing a fairy-tale vibe to the month. It's not unlike you to rock the rose-colored glasses, but do make sure to run background checks on dates and mates. You'll never meet anyone who is totally flawless. The question is: Can you live with their "for worse?" The new moon on the 29th lands in your house of true romance, awakening a fresh and exciting chapter in your love life. If you're feeling ready to put a ring on it (or a bun in the oven, even), this new moon could bring a happy surprise — or help you locate someone who could share that dream with you.

