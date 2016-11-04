Ready to make things Instagram official? With November's love-out-loud starmap, your private sign is uncharacteristically prone to PDA. Flaunt your arm candy while the sun blazes through Scorpio and your flamboyant fifth house until the 21st. Or, if you're single, upload new pics to your dating apps. With courageous Mars in your relationship zones all month, you're fearless about going after what — and who — you want. Ask your crush out to coffee, or suggest that a casual dating situation become exclusive. This is your month to lead the way in love. The full moon on the 14th lights up your house of hopes and dreams, and is an ideal day for making your move. But watch that jealousy after the 11th, when Mars brings out your possessive streak.



You'll settle back into a more serene groove on the 21st, when the sun hunkers down in Sagittarius and your sixth house of routines. Those who bored you earlier in November may suddenly hold a stronger appeal. And if you've been chasing peacocks, now’s the time to switch up your game and save your final rose for a nice guy. Healthy relationships are now the name of the game. You could even meet your match in the weight room, especially near the new moon on the 29th.

