This December, pairing is caring. With the sun beaming through Sagittarius and Capricorn — the rulers of your relationship houses — you'll feel ready for a deeper commitment. But for a Gemini to settle down, there has to be a sense of limitless possibility within the relationship. Pass on any ho-hum, predictable types, keeping your dance card wide open for a lifelong playmate who wants to see the world with you. And lucky you! With Jupiter, the planet of good fortune, connecting with Mars on the 1st, and with Venus on the 25th, you could find that very person this month. Already found your special someone? Begin plotting your next adventure together. When Venus and Mars connect in your worldly ninth house from December 7th through the 19th, you could map out plans for a major pilgrimage you'll take in 2017.



Still ruminating over the one that got away? Mercury turns retrograde on the 19th, which may bring a shot at redemption. It wouldn't hurt to send a sweet (or sultry) "Happy holidays!" snap if the spirit moves you. But be careful about re-opening the wrong doors, especially if it took you months to get over that "favorite mistake."

