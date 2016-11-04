Throw a couple of logs on the fire, Leo, and roll out the bearskin rug. November's nesting vibes are all about the romance. Cuddling and canoodling are certainly on the menu while the sun simmers in Scorpio and your domestic fourth house until the 21st. Clear a few hangers in the closet for bae or start apartment hunting together — especially after the 8th, when energizer Mars moves into Aquarius and your committed relationship zone for six weeks. This Mars cycle gets you hyped to meet “the one” — or to simply enjoy more quality time together. Since this is unlikely to happen while you're binge-watching TV, get off the couch and go do some low-key socializing. You could find true love at a dinner party or a casual hang with your friend group in early November.



On the 21st, kick off the bunny slippers and slide into your going-out shoes — perhaps a pair of sexy, over-the-knee boots. The sun blazes into fellow fire sign Sagittarius and your fifth house of glamour and amour for a month. Red-carpet romances will be your cup of cheer once again. The new moon on the 29th illuminates a fresh and dazzling prospect, and could even bring a proposal or pregnancy announcement for Leos in love.

