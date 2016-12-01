Oh, come all ye faithful? In December, you won't settle for less than a loyal mate who is willing to invest in the long haul. As go-getter Mars sails through your goal-oriented 10th house until the 19th, you’ll clarify what you actually want in a partnership. You could make a casual connection exclusive or bail from an on-again-off-again situation that's starting to make you obsess. Remember this rule: When you compare, you despair. Follow your heart's directive, even if your desires don't mesh with those of your peers. If you want a ring before a co-signed lease (or vice versa) — do you.



Your tenacity will pay off, especially on the 10th, when the sun and serious Saturn align in your passionate, playing-for-keeps eighth house. One hitch — messenger Mercury turns retrograde on the 19th, so don't fall for people's words alone. Run the background checks to make sure they can walk their talk. On the 21st, the sun blazes into Capricorn and your travel sector, awakening your wanderlust. A getaway could even serve up a love connection.



