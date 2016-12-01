Passion overload! White-hot Mars is stoking the embers of amour this December, cruising through your true love zone until the 19th. And from the 7th on, his dance partner Venus will be on his arm, making you even more in demand. Dress-up dates will make your heart sing. Work the seasonal party circuit, power-couple style. Single Libras, drape on the sequins and hit the fetes! You'll be the most popular person in the room. A cross-cultural connection could heat up near the full moon on the 13th, which is also a stellar day for a romantic vacation.



Are you ready for a next-level leap with your love interest? On the 10th, you could dream up a co-created adventure that brings your relationship to new heights. This could range from throwing a party together to hunting for a cute two-bedroom apartment. The end of the month could bring epic developments in the love department, too. Be fearless, Libra, because your crush or S.O. will need you to spell out your feelings for them. On the 21st, the sun hunkers down in your domestic fourth house awakening your nesting instincts. Spend more time in, enjoying some bliss with the one you adore. Single? Your besties could play matchmaker brilliantly in the last week of the month.

