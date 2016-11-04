Things are getting serious, Gemini. And for a change, you’re the one hinting at a stronger commitment. With amorous Venus in your relationship houses all month, you're ready for a winter warmer that doesn't come in a coffee cup. Ask the practical questions up front. It’s better you know right away if someone is just about fun and games. You might even have to kick a flaky type to the curb near the full moon on the 14th. Life is just too short to waste on these types. Instead, spend a little more time in the getting-to-know-you phase before the 21st. That way you won't freak out or put any unnecessary pressure on yourself.



If you're in a relationship, the first part of November could inspire a shared health kick. Make each other steel-cut oats, and get the endorphins flowing with buddy workouts. You'll be the most radiant power couple in town. On the 21st, the sun blazes into Sagittarius and your seventh house of partnerships for a month. Forget #twinning, because opposites will be more attractive. The new moon on the 29th sets the stage for a powerful What are we? conversation. You could also meet someone who has “soulmate” stamped all over them. Stay open!

