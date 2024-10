The Best 2024 Pop Culture Halloween Costumes From Movies, Music & More

Spooky season has finally arrived, so it’s time to decide which Halloween costume you’ll be wearing on October 31 and Halloweekend. While you can go as a tried-and-true witch or cat, with the simple addition of a hat or ears, this past year has brought us many notable pop culture moments that are too good to pass up on. The 2024 Paris Olympics captured the world’s attention with viral athlete memes, while a baby hippopotamus warmed our hearts.This year’s film and music releases provided plenty of costume inspo, too. From blockbuster movies like Challengers and the much-anticipated Wicked film adaptation to chart-topping music releases from the likes of Sabrina Carpenter and Beyoncé and Chappell Roan’s festival performances, there’s been no shortage of entertainment (or style).With that in mind, read on to get inspiration for your DIY Halloween costume this year, which will no doubt get you best-dressed status at your upcoming parties. Aside from the occasional kitschy prop, we’ve curated pieces that may already live in your closet , or ones you’ll be able to wear outside of spooky holiday festivities.Whether you want to dress up with your friends and relive Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour or keep it more simple (yet still recognizable) as a chef from The Bear, there are many pop culture Halloween costume ideas to be excited about ahead.