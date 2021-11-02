Your Definitive Guide To The Best Holiday Gifts Of 2021

Omsom is a Southeast/East Asian food brand, specializing in ready-to-squeeze packets that burst with fiery, sweet, and tangy spices — the kind you'd find, say, at a foodie-approved Vietnamese eatery. You just squeeze one of these packs into your rice dish or noodle bowl, give it a stir, and it's ready to tantalize your tastebuds. Last year, these Asian meal starter kits were a huge hit with people who are typically hard to shop for — because, who doesn't like delish, easy-to-cook dinners? This year, we recommend gifting The Try 'Em All Set, which is the newest addition to the Omsom lineup. With reviews stating "This is my second Try 'Em All Set [...] I am THAT addicted [to] these magic packets of sauce!" and "[We] love the flexibility of being able to use vegetarian meat options," this gift is sure to kick things up a notch.