Since my skin tends to dry out a bit around mid-day, I decided to get a little ~wild~ and apply The Dewy Serum on top of my sunscreen as a hydrating boost. While this may not be the best way to make the most of the potent formula — enriched with plant-based hyaluronic acid and sugarcane-derived squalane — I have to admit that it got the job done far better than any face mist.