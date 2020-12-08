Unlike other serums I've tried, I liked that this tiny pink bottle can be used in myriad ways: Applied as a serum before moisturizer, as a skin-care top coat for a glossy effect on cheekbones, or my personal favorite, mixed into your favorite foundation for dewy, buildable coverage. At first, I tested Dew Drops on top of my sunscreen, strategically applied to my cheekbones and a bit on my forehead. A little went a long way to take me to Glowtown, U.S.A. — and for me, it was a bit much for just another Sunday at home. Like I said earlier, my winning combo was a 1:1 ratio of serum to foundation that left my skin looking and feeling hydrated and radiant in all the right places. (I personally love a matte or demi-matte formula if you're using this trick, but if you can't get enough glow, a dewy foundation will also work!) Plus, since my skin gets drier in the winter, I loved how this added some much-needed moisture back with a side dish of some gorgeous sheen. (P.S. My Zoom colleagues commented on how noticeably dew-kissed my complexion looked.)