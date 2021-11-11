From Glossier To Charlotte Tilbury: The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals

Whether you're after a Christmas gift for a loved one or looking to stock up on beauty essentials, you can't avoid the hundreds of Black Friday deals out there right now. From Charlotte Tilbury and Glossier to The Ordinary and CeraVe, all the biggest beauty brands are on board this year and there are some impressive discounts to be had across skincare, makeup, haircare and more.
To save you from spending hours trawling the internet to find the very best discounts, we've done the hard work for you. Ahead, discover the biggest Black Friday beauty deals to be had this month and into December. You can thank us later.
If you’re a beauty lover, you’re bound to be a regular on ASOS. The retailer stocks cult brands like Olaplex, Charlotte Tilbury, MAC, benefit and, most recently, Lush, plus its own makeup and skincare brands. In 2020, ASOS offered 30% across its entire ‘Face + Body’ section for Black Friday — here’s hoping this year is the same!
Unsurprisingly, Beauty Bay is a top destination come Black Friday. Last year it held a whole host of sales, including up to 50% off our favourite brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills and Urban Decay. We'd recommend signing up to the retailer’s newsletter here to be the first in line when Black Friday 2021 rolls around.
From November to New Year’s Eve is Charlotte Tilbury’s season. After all, she is the queen of Hollywood glamour. The brand’s Black Friday event is always a great opportunity to save on your Christmas gifts, whether you’re treating yourself or shopping for a friend. Last year was a major event, with new deals revealed every day, including up to 50% off gift sets and bestsellers. There could be something very similar this year. While we wait, you can find the brand’s existing offers and sales here.
Bookmark this page and sign up to Cult Beauty’s wait list now. The retailer’s Black Friday event is always a must for beauty lovers. Last year it offered up to 30% off across makeup and skincare, and across the impressive range of brands it stocks. It’s a great chance to save not only on recognisable names but also on exciting newcomers.
Selfridges doesn’t technically do Black Friday but it does hold a Christmas Comes Early sale over the same weekend so we’re including it in this round-up. Last year, Selfridges really went all out. The sale lasted two weeks, including up to 20% off its luxury beauty brands.
From beauty gift sets to designer perfume, cult skincare brands to haircare, we’re heading to the Feelunique Black Friday event to tick off our Christmas gifting list. Last year was no different — they had deals of 30% off across the site – so we’re hoping for the same in 2021. Sign up here to hear first, directly from the retailer.
ghd is the holy grail brand of haircare technology. In 2020 it offered 20% off across its bestsellers, including the Original IV Straightener and Rise Hot Brush, so 2021 could be just as great.
No one does Black Friday like Amazon. In 2020 the retailer launched early-bird deals way ahead of the event at the start of November, so watch this space for updates.
The Glossier Black Friday sale is one of the most hyped in the beauty world and for good reason — in 2020 it gave us 25% off everything across the site, plus up to 35% off sets. This year we have our fingers crossed for similar offers. On our wish lists? Both newbies like the refillable eyeshadow palettes, Ultra Lip lipsticks and bronzer, as well as cult classics like Boy Brow and Balm Dotcom.
Boots has launched its 2021 Black Friday event early! Three weeks early to be precise, running across the entire month of November. Deals will vary over the four weeks and will cover designer fragrance, big-brand makeup, gift sets, skincare heroes, electrical beauty goods and health and wellness.
We’re not sure yet how Kiehl’s will treat us this year but in 2020 it held a site-wide 25% off sale for Black Friday. Fingers crossed for something similar.
Urban Decay’s 2020 Black Friday deal was a big one — 40% off the brand’s iconic eyeshadow palettes (including OG favourites, the Naked palettes). This year we’re wishing for the same.
Space NK’s Black Friday event is always on our Ones To Watch list. In 2020 it gave customers £25 back for every £100 they spent. Keep your eyes peeled for more amazing deals this year.
If you haven’t heard about Foreo yet, make 2021 the year you check out its Black Friday deals. The Swedish beauty-tech brand creates hi-tech skincare devices like silicone cleansing brushes and toothbrushes. For 2020’s Black Friday, it offered up to 35% off its signature Luna, Issa and UFO. Sign up here for email updates on the 2021 deals.
Had your eye on BaByliss’ Cordless 9000 range? You can get 30% off the 9000 Cordless Straightener, Waving Wand and Curling Tong this Black Friday.
For Black Friday 2020, L’Occitane didn’t just give us something (20% off across the site), it also gave back. The brand donated £1 from every hand cream sold to PUR Projet, a charity working to plant more trees in the UK.
This Black Friday, NARS is offering 20% off across the entire site, including its new holiday collection. Spend over £80, though, and you’ll get a 30% discount using the code CYBER. Not sure what to shop first? Check out our review of NARS' bestsellers.
We all know how tricky caring for your hair during the winter can be, from tackling dryness and frizziness to soothing an irritated scalp. That’s why we’re so excited for Kérastase’s Black Friday sale. From 24th to 28th November you can save 30% across the entire site and will receive a free, travel-size bottle of the iconic Elixir Ultime Hair Oil.
Calling all Origins fans. In 2020 the brand offered 25% off across its entire site. This year, we could be saving on the much-loved Ginzing serum and Drink Up Intensive mask.
In 2020 Illamasqua offered 35% off across the site. Shopping this year? It’s the perfect opportunity to save on high quality, certified cruelty-free beauty.
Yes, it’s the brand behind that iconic body scrub. For Black Friday 2021, Frank Body is offering 20% off across the entire site, including limited edition holiday gift sets.
e.l.f. (one of our favourite high street beauty brands) gave us even more incentive to stock up last year. For Black Friday 2020, it offered 25% off your shopping cart when spending £30 or more, growing to 40% off for its Beauty Squad loyalty members. It’s likely that we’ll see a similar deal for 2021.
Liberty London is our go-to for designer fragrances and luxury candles. Last year we saved 20% on our order — a huge help in the run-up to Christmas.
Organic skincare favourite Pai held one of our top Black Friday deals last year. For 2020 it didn’t just cut the price of everything on site by 25%, it also donated £1 from every product sold to Black Minds Matter — a charity created to connect Black individuals and families with free mental health services. While we eagerly anticipate news of its 2021 event, we’re preparing our shopping list: the brand’s bestselling Rosehip Bioregenerate and Light Work Cleansing Oil of course, but also the new Concentrates.
From Fenty Beauty to Jo Malone, La Mer to Tom Ford, the Harvey Nichols Black Friday event is always a must-shop on our list. Last year the luxury retailer offered 40% off big-brand names and the same is likely to happen in 2021.
In 2020 you could save 25% on Elizabeth Arden’s iconic Eight Hour range. For 2021? Watch this space.
With the arrival of winter's shorter days and darker nights, Soak Sunday's luxurious bath treats, scented candles and skincare have become Refinery29 favourites. For Black Friday 2021, the brand is high on our list. This year you’ll get 25% off your shop.
This year, Superdrug has organised an entire month of offers. The deals in store and online start on 3rd November and go up to 55% off.
