There is only a handful of beauty brands that professional makeup artists trust to deliver flawless results every time, and Laura Mercier is one of them. Previously solely available at big department stores or more niche beauty websites, it's just become a lot easier to get your hands on the cult favourite brand as it has landed at Boots.
From today you can shop Laura Mercier's extensive makeup collection, which includes everything from concealer and foundation to lipstick and blush, alongside your everyday essentials. To celebrate, the brand will be offering Boots virtual consultations from 27th to 29th June, where Boots beauty specialists will be on hand to provide advice and makeup tutorials which you can log into from the comfort of your sofa.
So which products should you stock up on? Beauty editors everywhere extol the virtues of the iconic Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser Natural Skin Perfector SPF30, £35. While it is sheer and featherlight, it tucks away blemishes and uneven skin tone and imparts such a dewy glow. The added sun protection is a bonus. For extra coverage, team it with the Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Concealer, £25, which meshes beautifully with the skin and doesn't crease after 10 minutes.
Makeup artists would choose the famous Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder, £35, for mopping up shine and keeping makeup in place for longer. And right now, everyone's googling the Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour, £25, a retractable, creamy and easily blendable eyeshadow stick which boasts a range of different shades, from rose gold to copper, and intense pigments that really stick around. Simply swipe the product onto your eyelids and use your finger or a fluffy brush to smoke out the colour.
While the products are currently only available to buy online, we're sure it won't be long until Laura Mercier follows in the footsteps of Fenty Beauty and NYX Professional Make Up with pop-up concessions in various Boots stores. Until then, you can stockpile everything right here.
