It’s Official: Rihanna Is Launching Fenty Skincare

Just when you think Rihanna is doing it all — a rumoured upcoming album , Savage x Fenty, Fenty Beauty, Fenty House — she proves that she is nowhere near hitting the bottom of her to-do list. Case in point: Today, the star announced that she will indeed be launching Fenty skincare — and sooner than we all expected.After nearly three years of building her successful makeup brand , which has become a benchmark for inclusivity in the industry, Rihanna is ready to extend her empire.