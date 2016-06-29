Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Jada Wong
Makeup
Want $2,000 Worth Of Free Makeup?
Jada Wong
Jun 29, 2016
Makeup
The Perfect Beauty Look To Wear
Tonight
Jada Wong
Mar 31, 2016
Makeup
What's Your Favorite Foundation Trick?
Jada Wong
Mar 22, 2016
Makeup
4 Easy Tricks To Upgrade Your Beauty Look
Some days, you wake up feeling like it's any other day. You go about your usual beauty look, whether it's glowing cheeks or a textbook cat-eye, without a
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
This Beauty Trend Will Bring Out Your Inner Artist
When we talk about beauty trends, we’re usually referencing ones you can clearly see — like electrifying blue eyeliner or velvety matte-red lips. But
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
The Unexpected Eyeliner Color Everyone’s Wearing
Black eyeliner is like the white tee of the beauty world. It plays nice with every color under the sun and works for any occasion. But at this point, it's
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
The Skin-Care Step That's Non-Negotiable
For as long as we can remember, we’ve been told to drink eight glasses of water a day. And not just tiny shot glasses either — eight full glasses. We
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
6 Beauty Secrets To Look Good In Every Photo
The funny thing with the most wearable red carpet beauty looks is how much work they actually take behind the scenes. Even a simple dewy glow or matte lip
by
Jada Wong
Skin Care
The Easiest Way To Take Care Of Your Skin
If there was an award for best all-around superfood, kale would be a major contender. It’s packed with nutrients like protein, iron, and calcium to keep
by
Jada Wong
Living
8 On-The-Go Essentials Every Woman Needs In Her Bag
Raise your hand if you lug around an oversized bag every day. Keep it raised if you have an embarrassingly large wallet, crumpled receipts from early
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
6 Products That’ll Give Your Eyes A MAJOR Boost
Maybe happy hour with your BFFs somehow lasted 'til last call. Or you and your S.O. were glued to another social media throwdown between two stars. No
by
Jada Wong
Skin Care
Wait, HOW Many Germs Are On Your Keyboard?
Think about how many things you've touched today — your phone, handrails, cash, doorknobs — and everything you have yet to touch. Now think about how
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
What Your Lip Print Says About You
We all know how annoying it is to get lipstick marks off our coffee mugs and to leave behind the shadow of a kiss on our S.O.’s cheek. Usually we just
by
Jada Wong
Beauty
We’re Turning Your Selfies Into Straight-Up ART
While the stars spend awards season walking on red carpets and sipping bubbly in ballrooms, we spend it live-tweeting from our couches and taking
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
The Smoky Eye Is All About The Shape
This year, we dared ourselves to try buzzy ombré lips, grown-up glosses, and clumpy lashes. And as easy as it would be to recycle these bold looks for
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
10 Holiday Beauty Lessons We Learned From NYC
The holidays in New York City are pure magic. The colorfully lit tree at Rockefeller Center, department stores going ham on their window displays —
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
10 Essentials To Get You Through Any Holiday Party
Loading up a clutch for a night out also means packing for possibilities. We have to prepare for everything: running into an old flame, candid snaps, and
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
5 Brow-Shaping Tricks You Need To Know
Now
Try as we might to attain them, there is no such thing as the one set of brows to rule them all. Certain shapes have come and gone, like the pencil-thin
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
The Lip Color That Can Instantly Transform Your Look
We talk a lot about beauty trends at Refinery29. Glitter beards, sunset hair — it's our job to keep you updated on all the buzzy happenings. But there
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
4
Star Wars
Beauty Looks Your Inner Fangirl Will Love
PSA: There's about a month left until the new STAR WARS: The Force Awakens hits theaters. We've bought our tickets in advance and rewatched the first six
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
12 Under-$25 Beauty Buys To Solve Your Winter Skin Woes
Unlike the tag on your knit beanie that reads "one size fits all," there's no singular solution that treats the many skin issues that come with winter.
by
Jada Wong
Nails
Want Free Nail Polish AND $1K? Yeah, You Do
As much as we love the holidays, we’d be lying if we didn’t admit — it’s not all sparkle and cheer. Once the eggnog is prepped and the presents
by
Jada Wong
Skin Care
9 Ways To Take Better Care Of Your Skin
When we've got a big event in our future, be it a wedding, reunion, or even a make-or-break date, we tend to pull out all the stops within our
by
Jada Wong
Skin Care
The Skin-Care Ingredient The Beauty Industry Can't Stop Talking A...
Even we beauty editors have to admit that our industry has a tendency to get swept up in fads. Whether it's hype about a makeup technique or headlines
by
Jada Wong
Skin Care
5 Beauty Commandments To Live By
Most of us have a tried-and-true skin-care routine, whether it involves two, six, or even 12 steps. When you're lucky enough to stumble upon that ideal
by
Jada Wong
Hair
This Throwback Hairstyle Gets A Modern Touch
By definition, trends are cyclical. You don't have to look any further than your city sidewalk to see '70s-inspired flares and middle parts, or overalls
by
Jada Wong
Skin Care
9 Beauty Tricks You Should Be Doing Now
There are some products you just know how to use, without having to decipher tiny directions on the bottle. Take shampoo, for example: You squirt out a
by
Jada Wong
Nails
Nail Art That's Easier To DIY Than It Looks
Nail art has gotten a bad rap for being difficult to do at home — and understandably so. From sushi designs to 3-D embellishments to something called
by
Jada Wong
Hair
Fix This Annoying Bang Problem
For Good
Anyone who’s ever had blunt bangs knows that the style is anything but low maintenance. No matter what type you’ve got (or want to get), trying to
by
Jada Wong
Hair
7 Expert Tips For Your Healthiest Hair Ever
You probably go to great lengths to keep your hair healthy and happy. Daily shampoo sessions (or maybe you're an every-other-day girl), weekly
by
Jada Wong
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted