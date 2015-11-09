Good Skin Care Routine - How To Video

When we've got a big event in our future, be it a wedding, reunion, or even a make-or-break date, we tend to pull out all the stops within our getting-ready regimen. We're talking multi-step skin care, tweezing, waxing, shaving, self-tanner — the works. But when we're caught up in the daily grind, we probably cut corners more often than we should.
After creating this video with Clinique, though, we feel forced to reckon with our lazy ways. Turns out, our skin experiences a heck of a lot of stuff throughout the day, so not taking proper care of it can lead to more than just a breakout — things like consistent exposure to environmental aggressors and high levels of stress can result in prolonged damage. (Okay, limiting our time in the sun we can handle; doing away with stress, not so much.) Fortunately, all it really takes to keep your skin happy and healthy is a combo of good lifestyle habits, like regular exercise and plenty of water, coupled with a solid skin-care regimen. Check out the video above to get the full scoop. It's reason enough to treat yo'self on the daily.
