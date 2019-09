Good Skin Care Routine - How To Video

When we've got a big event in our future, be it a wedding, reunion, or even a make-or-break date, we tend to pull out all the stops within our getting-ready regimen. We're talking multi-step skin care, tweezing, waxing, shaving, self-tanner — the works. But when we're caught up in the daily grind, we probably cut corners more often than we should.After creating this video with Clinique , though, we feel forced to reckon with our lazy ways. Turns out, our skin experiences a heck of a lot of stuff throughout the day, so not taking proper care of it can lead to more than just a breakout — things like consistent exposure to environmental aggressors and high levels of stress can result in prolonged damage. (Okay, limiting our time in the sun we can handle; doing away with stress, not so much.) Fortunately, all it really takes to keep your skin happy and healthy is a combo of good lifestyle habits, like regular exercise and plenty of water, coupled with a solid skin-care regimen. Check out the video above to get the full scoop. It's reason enough to treat yo'self on the daily.