PSA: There's about a month left until the new STAR WARS: The Force Awakens hits theaters. We've bought our tickets in advance and rewatched the first six films — twice. We thought our excitement levels couldn't get any higher. Then, in a turn that completely satisfied our inner franchise and beauty fangirls, the inimitable makeup artist Pat McGrath brought this visual feast of a fantasy world to real life, exclusively for COVERGIRL's latest campaign.
In this perfect pop-culture-meets-beauty moment (sorry, is our nerd showing?), McGrath personified six otherworldly characters from the light and dark sides of the Force and literally put a face to the names. With nothing more than movie characters and special effects to go by, she translated artificially intelligent robots, faceless soldiers, dutiful clones, and more into amazing, avant-garde beauty looks. Despite the unusual origins, these looks are more high-fashion than sci-fi — easily at home on a runway or in the editorial pages of a magazine. But as much as we’d like to wear Stormtrooper's sharp, graphic liner to the office or Droid's all-gold-everything on a date, we recognize that pulling off such bold artistry is not for the everyday.
So, we tapped into our own Force and reimagined some of our favorite far-out looks in a more realistic, wearable way. Not only are these iterations of McGrath's looks easy to replicate with COVERGIRL's STAR WARS-centric product line, but makeup artist Deanna Melluso's expert application tips allow you to embrace your own light side on days you’re feeling sweet or tap into your dark side when you’re leaning a little more badass. Whichever way you play it, you're sure to look out of this world.
