Day To Night Makeup Tutorial Video

After years of practice, we've all mastered our own version of a five-minute face. It’s like muscle memory — a little foundation here, a swipe of brow gel there, and maybe a punchy lip for some color. But when it comes to semi-dressy occasions like date night, we can easily spend hours (and a million cotton swabs) perfecting our lewk. Well, want in on a secret? You can master a date-night look in the same amount of time as your everyday one. Yeah, we’re serious.
Together with Revlon, we're bringing you this super-easy (but not basic) beauty look you can wear for any occasion that calls for something dressier than a T-shirt and jeans. The key is using everyday products in totally new ways, like base makeup to define and sculpt cheekbones. That's right — instead of dealing with contour sticks or powder, you can just use foundation. Pro tip: Base makeup tends to look darker in compacts whereas concealer is more true to your skin tone. This compact from Revlon pairs the two products together and takes the guesswork out of shade matching — once you find your concealer, you'll also have your perfect foundation color. Now, watch above and head on out — you've got a date to get to.
