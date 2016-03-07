The funny thing with the most wearable red carpet beauty looks is how much work they actually take behind the scenes. Even a simple dewy glow or matte lip (as seen on every other celeb this season) requires, oh, about eight products, two hours, and an entire team of pros to perfect — not exactly something we can replicate on the daily. It’s never as simple as just patting on some foundation or swiping on lipstick straight from the tube. Except, that is, when you have an artist armed and ready to guide you.
Just like how we brought our readers to the red carpet with the help of our talented illustrators and Crest 3D White Whitestrips, we're bringing the best beauty tricks straight to you. Ahead, celeb makeup artist Carola Gonzalez translates some of her favorite looks into easy steps that you can apply IRL. Learn how to get an almost-airbrushed complexion, sculpted cheekbones, a brighter smile, and matte lips for days with products you already have in your arsenal. We predict that your beauty repertoire is about to get a few more winning looks.
