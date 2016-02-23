Raise your hand if you lug around an oversized bag every day. Keep it raised if you have an embarrassingly large wallet, crumpled receipts from early 2015, two pairs of tangled headphones, a dog-eared paperback, and multiple chargers floating in the depths of said bag. Don't worry; we’re guilty, too. Between our work hustle and social lives, carrying 67 "essentials" somehow became the norm. But it doesn’t have to be.
At least not with the eight picks ahead. In order to streamline your purse (without ditching the items you actually need), we rounded up products that pull double or even triple duty — meaning you can carry less. From a wireless charging pad that’ll juice up multiple devices to a one-and-done cushion compact from L’Oréal, these picks will have you trading your
suitcase XL bag for a sleek crossbody in no time. And that's worth throwing up your hands for a whole different reason.
