How To Amp Up Beauty Looks

Some days, you wake up feeling like it's any other day. You go about your usual beauty look, whether it's glowing cheeks or a textbook cat-eye, without a second thought. Other days, you feel a little daring and take the extra time to contour or embrace a bold lip color. But how exactly do you give your tried-and-true routine a jolt of fresh inspiration? The trick is to start in your comfort zone and build on basics.With the help of makeup artist Ralph Siciliano , we took four everyday beauty looks and turned up the dial from 0 to 60, transforming each mild look into something wild. We're talking about a highlighter-bright double cat-eye, vinyl-finish lips, and more. From Siciliano's easy-to-follow steps to his mix of high-low products — like drugstore brushes from Wet n Wild and department-store eyeliners — these looks are not only wearable but also simple to DIY. So what's it going to be tomorrow: same ol' or super-bold?