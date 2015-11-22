Unlike the tag on your knit beanie that reads "one size fits all," there's no singular solution that treats the many skin issues that come with winter. Cold temps and blustery winds bring a host of concerns that go far beyond just dry skin — meaning your nightly layer of lotion might not be enough. That's where these 12 skin saviors come into play.
We scoured the aisles of Walmart and handpicked a dozen workhorses that treat the wide array of annoyances Mother Nature delivers each year: ragged cuticles, scaly limbs, flaky patches on your face, and a lackluster complexion — just to name a few. Not only do these products solve your winter skin woes, but they also check out at less than $25 each (spoiler alert: more than half of them ring in under $10!), so you can mix and match products to suit your needs without breaking the bank. Now, slip on that beanie and head out the door — winter's got nothing on you this time around.
We scoured the aisles of Walmart and handpicked a dozen workhorses that treat the wide array of annoyances Mother Nature delivers each year: ragged cuticles, scaly limbs, flaky patches on your face, and a lackluster complexion — just to name a few. Not only do these products solve your winter skin woes, but they also check out at less than $25 each (spoiler alert: more than half of them ring in under $10!), so you can mix and match products to suit your needs without breaking the bank. Now, slip on that beanie and head out the door — winter's got nothing on you this time around.