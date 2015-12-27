This year, we dared ourselves to try buzzy ombré lips, grown-up glosses, and clumpy lashes. And as easy as it would be to recycle these bold looks for New Year’s Eve, we’re pushing the limits of our beauty game for something entirely new to ring in 2016: the smoky cat-eye. It's the perfect mashup of two classic looks using just one product, a little blending action, and a nifty hack.
Start by priming your eyelids for maximum staying power. (We all know the real party starts after the clock strikes midnight.) Line your top and bottom lashlines in navy pencil. Then, set yourself up for smoky cat-eye success: Gently press a business card (or credit card, or anything with a straight line) at the outer corner of your eye, angling it upward to meet the tail end of your brow. Pack on a deep navy shadow along the seam where the card hits your skin, extending from your lashline up toward your temple, and blend with a fluffy brush. Once you take off the card, voilà — a sharp cat-eye flick that took about zero effort. All that’s left to do now is blend out the shadow toward the inner corner of your eye and upper lashline, essentially creating a V-shape above your lid for that smoky look. Finish by tracing your lower lashlines with leftover shadow for extra definition.
Now that you have the breakdown, see what other shapes and shades you can play around with at Maybelline, and get ready for a whole new year of awesome looks.
