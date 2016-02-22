Maybe happy hour with your BFFs somehow lasted 'til last call. Or you and your S.O. were glued to another social media throwdown between two stars. No matter why you stayed up late (hey, we’re not judging), it happened. And now you have to deal with the inevitable dark circles, dry eyes, and puffy bags that appear the next day.
Since you can't hide in big sunglasses all day, we've got six fast-working beauty essentials and quick tips to make sure that what happened last night doesn't make you look like a zombie. From makeup staples like Make Up For Ever's Ultra HD Concealer to skin-care treatments like brightening masks and fermented serums, these picks will help you get away with all of your late-night shenanigans until you can catch up on your beauty sleep. We'll see you at the bar — first round's on us.
