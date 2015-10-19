Anyone who’s ever had blunt bangs knows that the style is anything but low maintenance. No matter what type you’ve got (or want to get), trying to recreate the full fringe that you walked out of the salon with can be an uphill battle. Is it actually possible to dry the ends so they’re all facing the same direction but still have movement? How do you avoid midday cowlicks? Sigh, if only we had professional stylists at our beck and call.
Enter TRESemmé hairstylist Tyler Laswell, who's providing a sneak peek into his expertise. His trick for controlled bangs — attach a concentrator nozzle to your blowdryer and break out your round brush. Then, spritz a light mist of flexible hairspray for hold and movement. From there, you can style your fringe straight across or create a slight center part for a '70s-inspired windowpane look.
Watch him in action here. You just might want to give fringe another chance.
From expertly styled bangs to grown-up headbands, the hair trends we saw at the spring/summer 2016 shows deserve more than just a week in the spotlight. So to get a closer look at some of the best styles from Fashion Week, TRESemmé is giving us expert breakdowns straight from its pros backstage. Watch and learn — you'll want to try these looks long before spring.
