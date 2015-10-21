Skin Care Tips - How To Get More From Products

There are some products you just know how to use, without having to decipher tiny directions on the bottle. Take shampoo, for example: You squirt out a handful of the sudsy stuff, lather throughout your hair, and rinse. Or foundation: You smear and blend a blob all over your face, right? Well, technically you'd be correct on both counts, but according to experts in the biz, you might not be getting your true money's worth with these slather-and-go techniques. In fact, every pro we spoke with said there are smarter ways to use even your most basic beauty products — without doing a ton of extra work.
To get the inside scoop, we tapped makeup artist Anna Webber, hairstylist Casey Geren, and aesthetician Kerry Benjamin for their tricks to turning everyday makeup, hair-care, and skin-care products into serious workhorses. From a genius mascara hack to the all-new SUPERSTART Skin Renewal Booster, a skin-care-regimen game changer, these nine tips will make your existing products work harder and more effectively, all while saving you time and effort.
Read on, because you won't find these how-tos on any product label.
