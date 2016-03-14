For as long as we can remember, we’ve been told to drink eight glasses of water a day. And not just tiny shot glasses either — eight full glasses. We could make an exhaustive list of the ways H2O benefits the body, but let’s just say that it affects everything. There’s one catch, though: We’re losing water as fast as we’re consuming it.
In the video above, we break down exactly how much water you're losing through activities like breathing and sleeping. (Spoiler alert: It’s a lot.) And while it’s important to replenish your body with tons of fluids, it’s equally necessary to hydrate your skin directly with a rich, nourishing moisturizer, like bareMinerals Butter Drench™ Restorative Rich Cream. (It's infused with powerhouse ingredients like shea butter to give your skin a major burst of hydration.) Consider this PSA your wake-up call — the thirst is very real.
Whether it’s a simple two-step process or a 10-product regimen, we bet you’ve got your skin-care routine down pat. But taking care of your skin doesn't stop when you leave your bathroom. That’s why we've paired up with bareMinerals to create Porefection, a video series that breaks down the stats you need to know to take care of your complexion beyond the bathroom sink.
Produced by Jiro Kohl; Creative Director: Angela Sumner; Executive Producer: Rafael Jimenez; Photographed by Jess Nash; Styled by Jesper Gudbergsen; Hair and Makeup by Rachel Wood at ABTP Agency; Nails by Rachel Shim; Production Design by Lizzie Lang.
