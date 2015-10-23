By definition, trends are cyclical. You don't have to look any further than your city sidewalk to see '70s-inspired flares and middle parts, or overalls and burgundy lipstick from the '90s. Everything's coming up nostalgic. And judging by what the style setters sported at the spring/summer 2016 Fashion Week shows, no decade goes unrecognized — the next throwback to make it big is '80s-inspired crimped hair. Guess what? You don't even need a crimper.
If you tossed that old-school heat tool years ago, TRESemmé hairstylist Tyler Laswell says you can still hack the style using only bobby pins and a flat iron. Just wrap a one-inch section of hair around your pin, and clamp a flat iron over it for a few seconds. Once you unwind the hair, you can brush it out for a soft, fluffy texture or leave it as-is for a sleeker look. Whichever you choose, finish with an anti-humidity spray to seal down any unwanted frizzies. Try this technique with just a few sections of hair for a modern look, says Laswell, or all over for a fully retro homage.
Watch a complete rundown on cool-girl crimped hair here, and get ready to re-love the '80s.
If you tossed that old-school heat tool years ago, TRESemmé hairstylist Tyler Laswell says you can still hack the style using only bobby pins and a flat iron. Just wrap a one-inch section of hair around your pin, and clamp a flat iron over it for a few seconds. Once you unwind the hair, you can brush it out for a soft, fluffy texture or leave it as-is for a sleeker look. Whichever you choose, finish with an anti-humidity spray to seal down any unwanted frizzies. Try this technique with just a few sections of hair for a modern look, says Laswell, or all over for a fully retro homage.
Watch a complete rundown on cool-girl crimped hair here, and get ready to re-love the '80s.
From expertly styled bangs to grown-up headbands, the hair trends we saw at the spring/summer 2016 shows deserve more than just a week in the spotlight. So to get a closer look at some of the best styles from Fashion Week, TRESemmé is giving us expert breakdowns straight from its pros backstage. Watch and learn — you'll want to try these looks long before spring.
Advertisement