If there was an award for best all-around superfood, kale would be a major contender. It’s packed with nutrients like protein, iron, and calcium to keep your body strong, plus it offers enough vitamins to create alphabet soup. Throw in antioxidants to keep damaging free radicals at bay, and you’ve got a surefire way to protect your body from the inside out. But, taking care of yourself extends beyond just what you put inside your body — how you take care of your skin matters, too.
In this installment of Porefection with bareMinerals, we’re showing you the importance of nourishing your skin daily with a nutrient-rich serum. Look for one that's packed with herbs, vitamins, and antioxidants for both short-term and long-term benefits. It's one small step in your routine, one giant difference in your skin's health.
Whether it’s a simple two-step process or a 10-product regimen, we bet you’ve got your skin-care routine down pat. But taking care of your skin doesn't stop when you leave your bathroom. That’s why we've paired up with bareMinerals to create Porefection, a video series that breaks down the stats you need to know to take care of your complexion beyond the bathroom sink.
Produced by Jiro Kohl; Creative Director: Angela Sumner; Executive Producer: Rafael Jimenez; Photographed by Jess Nash; Styled by Jesper Gudbergsen; Hair and Makeup by Rachel Wood at ABTP Agency; Nails by Rachel Shim; Production Design by Lizzie Lang.
